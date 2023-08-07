Watch Ed Sheeran do his first onstage gender reveal

When fans aren't throwing things at their favorite pop stars, they're asking them to design their tattoos, facilitate their proposals or reveal the gender of their babies. On Instagram, Ed Sheeran has posted his first experience with that last one.

In a post captioned "My first gender reveal," Ed shared video of himself onstage August 5 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. He tells the crowd, "I will get back to singing 'Perfect' but I feel like this is like the first time type of thing.”

Opening the envelope that a couple in the audience gave him, Ed announces, "It's a girl!" As the couple hugs each other, Ed continues, "Can I just say, as the father of two daughters, it's very awesome. Congratulations."

Ed and his wife, Cherry, welcomed daughter Lyra in September 2020; in May 2022, daughter Jupiter joined their family.

