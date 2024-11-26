Watch Ed Sheeran and 'Bridgerton''s Eloise get cozy in new Christmas video, 'Under the Tree'

Ed Sheeran has released "Under the Tree," a new Christmas song and video for the upcoming Netflix holiday movie That Christmas, which drops Dec. 4. The video's co-star is Claudia Jessie, best known as Eloise from the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

In the video, Ed sings about being alone on Christmas and flashes back to happier times, when he and Claudia were a couple during the holidays. "There is nothing under the tree that I wish for/ I want you to come back to me and be like before," he sings. At the end of the video, Claudia comes back to Ed and they have a joyous reunion.

It's intercut with scenes from the animated film, which is an adaptation of a series of children's books written by writer/director Richard Curtis, best known for the movies Love Actually and Notting Hill.

Ed wrote on Instagram, "Richard Curtis made my fav Christmas film, and tv special. He came round my house in 2021 and showed me a rough of his new one, then asked me to make a song for it. How could I resist."

"Having kids, I struggle to find great great movies for very young kids to watch at Christmas, and this ticks all the boxes," continues Ed, the father of two daughters. "This song is written about a character in the film who wants to spend Christmas with his dad, but doesn’t get to. It’s a heartbreaking scene, and something so many people go through every year being alone at Christmas."

"Hope everyone loves the song, the movie is called That Christmas ... Me and my family love it. Yours will too xx."

This isn't the first time Ed and Curtis have worked together: Ed played himself in the 2019 movie Yesterday, which Curtis wrote.

