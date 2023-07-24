Watch Ed Sheeran sing karaoke after his Nashville concert; Backstreet Boys approve

Ed Sheeran's been popping up in unexpected places during his current tour, and this past weekend was no exception.

After performing July 22 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, Ed kept the party going by going karaoke at city landmark Santa's Pub. He posted video of himself on Instagram singing the Backstreet Boys' classic "I Want It That Way" as well as his own hit "Thinking Out Loud," with the crowd nearly drowning Ed's voice out. He also shouted out a couple who, judging from the white gown and tux, seemed to be newlyweds during that song.

"When I lived here this was the spot and it still is. Karaoke caravan and cheap beer, what’s not to love," he captioned the video. In a separate clip, he clarified that he lived in Nashville in 2013, that Santa's Pub sells $1 Pabst Blue Ribbon beer and that the owner had created a t-shirt with Ed's face on it.

Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough commented, "Sounds amazing! We gotta get you on IWITW with us Ed!!" His bandmate AJ McLean added, "Let's go bro. When we jamming together[?]. This needs to happen like yesterday. Hope you had a blast brother. Looks like a lot of fun."

Rising star Jelly Roll, who's from Nashville, commented, "Wish I was in town. Hate I missed this." Tori Kelly added, "i remember you told me about this spot years ago & now i tell everyone about it. it's so magical lol."

Looks like Santa's Pub better get ready for an influx of new customers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.