Watch Ed Sheeran and Coldplay's Chris Martin trade songs at Global Citizen Fest

By Andrea Dresdale

In case you missed it, on Sept. 28, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay's Chris Martin had a musical lovefest at this year's Global Citizen Festival.

Ed has posted footage on his Instagram showing himself and Martin performing Coldplay's "Viva La Vida" backstage and onstage, as well as Ed's "Thinking Out Loud." In addition to those two songs, Sheeran and Martin -- who were surprise performers at the festival in New York's Central Park -- performed Coldplay's "Yellow" and Ed's "Shape of You."

Other performers at the annual festival included Benson Boone, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Doja Cat and LISA.

The Global Citizen Festival is designed to encourage citizens to take action -- and world governments to commit resources and money -- towards defeating poverty, defending the planet and demanding equity for marginalized communities.  This year's event resulted in $1 billion in commitments.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!