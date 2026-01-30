Watch Elton John-narrated video highlighting best new artist Grammy nominees as children

In a new Spotify ad promoting this year's Grammys, you can see all of this year's best new artist Grammy nominees performing when they were just kids — as Elton John does the voice-over.

Called "Trust In Your Sound," the visual shows the nominees — Alex Warren, Olivia Dean, Lola Young, KATSEYE, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas and The Marías — as children playing instruments, and performing onstage or in their homes. Then we seen them now, performing for massive crowds and recording music in the studio.

Elton says in the voice-over, "When you start to make music, you just have to follow what’s inside of you. Take a chance. Always be brave. Don’t be cautious. Just go for what you believe in.”

The ad will air during Sunday night's Grammy Awards.

While Elton is decades older than the nominees, he keeps his finger on the pulse of what's happening in music. He's been a huge supporter of Lola and Olivia, as well as last year's best new artist winner, Chappell Roan. He tells Rolling Stone, "I'm still making records, still involved in music, but it's the new artists and how far they've come that continue to make me so happy."

"You don’t give up on a young artist. Their first or second album might not do well, but if you believe in them, watching them flourish is like watering a plant and seeing it become the most beautiful flower," he adds. "It’s the greatest reward in music, seeing a young artist persevere and blossom. It keeps me alive and inspired.”

