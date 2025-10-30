Watch Jonas Brothers sing with Colbie Caillat; Russell Dickerson remix coming

Jonas Brothers love a good collaboration — just look at the list of artists they've welcomed onstage during their current tour. But now they've recorded a song with one of those artists, which you'll be able to stream or download.

The brothers have jumped on a new version of Russell Dickerson's viral smash "Happen to Me." Russell wrote on Instagram, "Happen To Me featuring @jonasbrothers is happening to all of us THIS FRIDAY!!!" He also posted some photos of himself performing with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas when he joined them onstage in August in Detroit.

When a fan wrote in the comments, "soooo you coming to the JB show in Indy on Sunday then?!" Russell responded with the looking eyes emoji. The band is set to perform Sunday, Nov. 2, in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, on Instagram you can watch footage of the band's onstage collab of "Bubbly" with Colbie Caillat, which took place Tuesday in Atlanta. Colbie wrote in the comments, "You guysss this was so much fun! Thank you for having me, for putting on such a fantastic show, for your gorgeous voices and for your truly kind hearts. you sound so good on bubbly."

"Anyone else transported right back to their childhood bedroom for this one," one fan wrote in the comments. Several called for an album rounding up all the live surprise duets the brothers and their guests have performed during the tour.

