Watch Justin Bieber's Coachella-teasing video for 'Speed Demon'

Justin Bieber's looking ahead to his headlining performance at Coachella in 2026.

He's just released a video for the SWAG II track "Speed Demon," which shows him walking across the grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, where the Coachella festival takes place. In the black-and-white visual, a bearded Justin wears a T-shirt that reads "Holy" on the front and "Pray for Me" on the back as he lip-synchs the song. He posted the video on Instagram, with the caption "see u in april."

Justin also shared a photo of himself walking on the grounds with his son, Jack Blues Bieber, and a snap of himself and wife Hailey Bieber walking on the field while holding hands with the 1-year-old toddler.

Justin's Coachella performances, which will take place April 11 and 18, will mark his first concerts in the U.S. since 2022.

