Watch Lady Gaga surprise fans at an 'Abracadabra' dance class

Frank Lebon
By Andrea Dresdale

Lady Gaga fans freaked out when Mother Monster showed up to surprise them at a dance class themed around her video for "Abracadabra."

The video, which you can see on Gaga's Instagram, features hardcore Little Monsters who were invited by Mastercard to attend the class. As one of Gaga's dancers takes them through the moves in the video, Gaga is hidden away, watching them on monitors.

"I didn't expect to feel so emotional and it inspires me," Gaga says of watching her fans do the dance moves.

When the fans all get together for a group photo, Gaga pops out from behind the dance studio mirror — and of course they all start crying and hugging her. When one fans says that he's brave thanks to the "energy" of her music, she tells him, "I promise you that that energy was yours."

"The purpose ... why I kept making music really was all of you," she tells them. "It means so much to me, the way that you have been celebrating this song." She then invites them all to a "Club Mayhem" event, which fans can attend via a sweepstakes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!