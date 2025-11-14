Watch Meghan Trainor fly over LA in new video for 'Still Don't Care'

Meghan Trainor is dancing — and flying — through life in the new video for her song "Still Don't Care."

The video begins with footage of Meghan hanging from a crane, high above an LA street, wearing a purple ballgown and a tiara. "I'm done. ... Hate it, hate it, hate it," she says as she's lowered to the ground, then gasps with relief when her feet touch down.

Then the actual video starts, which features Meghan dancing through the streets of Los Angeles, visiting landmarks like Rodeo Drive and The Grove and riding on top of a tourist bus, all while wearing a lavender bodysuit and white platform heels.

At the end, her bodysuit transforms into a ball gown and she magically soars up, up and up over the streets ... which is where we came in. Of course, this time we don't see the crane.

Meghan has shared Instagram Stories of footage fans have posted of themselves stumbling across her shooting the video while out and about in LA.

"Still Don't Care" is from Meghan's new album, Toy With Me, which comes out in April 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.