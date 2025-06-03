Watch out for Jessie Murph's 'Sex Hysteria' this summer

There's going to be an outbreak of Sex Hysteria in July.

That's the title of Jessie Murph's sophomore album, due July 18. Described as a "bold departure" from her debut, That Ain't No Man That's the Devil, the album's themes include sexuality, generational trauma and self-discovery.

According to a press release, on the album Jessie "pushes back against the shame and stigma that often silence women who dare to be loud, sexual, or emotionally honest."

The album includes Jessie's current hit, "Blue Strips." On Friday she'll release another track from the project: "Touch Me Like a Gangster," which she debuted at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show in Miami.

The album is now available for preorder, including limited-edition signed vinyl and CD versions.

Jessie's Worldwide Hysteria tour starts July 2 in Phoenix and wraps up Sept. 27 in LA. Tickets are on sale now.

