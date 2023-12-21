Watch Pentatonix welcome *NSYNC's Joey Fatone to their holiday show

Pentatonix is wrapping up their Most Wonderful Tour of the Year Christmas trek December 21 in Austin, Texas, but they've just posted video of a special moment from their date in Hollywood, Florida, on December 14.

During the show, Pentatonix brought out Florida native Joey Fatone of *NSYNC to join them in singing the festive *NSYNC hit, "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays." The group shared the video on TikTok and Instagram.

"This was ICONIC!!! Thank you @realjoeyfatone, you are amazing!” they captioned the video, which was posted on December 20.

"Omg how did Joey not get more solos when he was in *Nsync? Amazing!!!" commented one fan about Joey's voice.

"Just as my old teenage 'n sync mania' self was about to calm down after being revived after the vmas and trolls, y’all just want to make me act up again!!!" wrote another. One fan noted, "I was here and absolutely lost my mind. I almost cried. The younger girls behind me said ‘Who is that!?'”

Meanwhile, if you missed The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year, you can watch a recording of the group's December 13 show at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, exclusively on Veeps beginning December 22. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free, or you can buy a ticket for $17.99. It'll be available to rewatch for 14 days.

