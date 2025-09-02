Watch Sabrina Carpenter's boyfriend die in a different way in alternate 'Tears' video ending

Sabrina Carpenter, 'Man's Best Friend' (Island Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

In the original version of her video for "Tears," Sabrina Carpenter ends up killing her boyfriend by impaling him with one of her stiletto heels, explaining, "Someone has to die every video." But Sabrina has now released the video with an alternate ending, but, spoiler alert, the guy still dies.

In the alternate ending, Sabrina's boyfriend, who we assume perished in the car crash in the opening of the clip, staggers toward her, saying, "Babe! I'm so glad you're OK. I've been looking everywhere for you." Then lightning strikes very close to him, startling him.

"Woah! That was close!" he says.

"I'd say so!" Sabrina agrees, before warning him, "Oh, you should probably move over."

At that very moment, a huge tree, presumably struck by the lightning bolt, falls over and crushes him.

"I told him to move over," Sabrina shrugs.

The bulk of the video finds Sabrina in a Rocky Horror Picture Show-inspired situation, partying in a spooky old mansion with a bunch of odd-looking characters, led by Colman Domingo in drag. You can see some behind-the-scenes photos of the making of the clip on Sabrina's Instagram.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!