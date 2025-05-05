Watch Selena and Benny perform 'Sunset Blvd' in their house

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are taking fans into their home for the latest edition of Vevo Extended Play.

Vevo Extended Play shows artists performing songs in various locations. Selena and Benny are shown performing their song "Sunset Blvd," from their album I Said I Love You First, in a bedroom in their house. As Benny manipulates computers and a drum machine, Selena sings the song into a handheld microphone.

According to Vevo, the room we see them performing the song in is the same room where they originally recorded the song. Vevo exec JP Evangelista says in a statement, "With this authentic and organic performance, you can really feel the love and support between these two icons exude through the screen."

The "Sunset Blvd" performance is the first in what will be a series of live videos from the couple.

The deluxe version of their album, called I Said I Love You First ... And You Said It Back, is out now.

