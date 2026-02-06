Watch sombr go back to the Wild West in new 'Homewrecker' video

Sombr has released the video for his new song "Homewrecker."

In the visual, he plays a cowboy in a movie about the Wild West. His love interest is portrayed by Quenlin Blackwell, while Milo Manheim plays the film's director. Throughout the shoot, the director harasses sombr, when he's not attempting to romance all the women on set.

Eventually, sombr snaps, and he and Manheim's character get into a fistfight. After sombr finishes him off, Blackwell steps in and take a swing at the director, before she and sombr ride off into the sunset together.

The song is about being in love with someone who's already in a relationship. "I don't wanna talk down on your lover/ I don't wanna be a homewrecker/ I just know I can be better, be better, be better," sombr sings.

On Instagram, sombr wrote, "My new single "Homewrecker" is out now everywhere with a music video starring the amazing @quenblackwell & @milomanheim. Love this song, love them, and love you. Enjoy."

"Homewrecker" is sombr's first new music since his debut album, I Barely Know Her, which came out last year

.

