Watch Tyla dance in new Gap spring 2024 campaign ad

Earlier this month, Tyla won a Grammy, and now, she's starring in a major fashion campaign.

The "Water" star is spotlighted in Gap's Spring 2024 campaign, which is focused on the brand's linen clothing. In the commercial, Tyla, wearing a linen crop top and loose-fitting linen cargo pants, dances to the song "Back on 74" by the British band Jungle. Jungle member J Lloyd co-directed the ad, which was inspired by the group's viral video for that song.

“It's an absolute honor to be in a Gap campaign – so many iconic artists have worked with Gap and I now get to be one of them,” said Tyla in a statement.

“I'm excited for my fans to see me do a new type of dance where I'm styled in comfortable clothes with my own personal touches," she added. "It was really fun – a true celebration of music, fashion and dance.”

Over the years, Gap ads have featured stars like John Mayer, Lenny Kravitz, Sheryl Crow, TLC's Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, LL Cool J, Donald Glover, Madonna, Missy Elliott, Run-DMC and many more.

Tyla's self-titled debut album comes out March 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.