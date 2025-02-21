Watch video for new Selena Gomez/Gracie Abrams collab 'Call Me When You Break Up'

After multiple teases, the new collaboration between Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams is out, along with a video.

On Thursday, the two singers released "Call Me When You Break Up," a track on I Said I Love You First, Selena's joint album with her fiancé Benny Blanco. In the video, filmed selfie-style, the two women sing the song together in a bedroom. At the very end, Benny appears.

"Seriously had the BEST time making this song and video with these two!" Selena wrote in a post on Instagram with a photo of the three of them.

The Emilia Pérez star teased the new song on Instagram on Thursday, ahead of its release, in a video with Gracie, in which the two sang the lyrics of the song together.

Benny, who previously worked with Gracie on her 2021 song "Unlearn," took to his Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video. "I made a Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams music video on my phone," he wrote.

"Call Me When You Break Up" comes a week after Benny and Selena released the song "Scared of Loving You," which is also from the upcoming album.

Selena and Benny got engaged in December 2024. They previously worked together on Selena's 2015 song "Kill Em With Kindness" and her 2023 song "Single Soon."

I Said I Love You First will be released on March 21. It's available for pre-order now.

