The Weeknd donates $2 million to UN famine relief efforts in Gaza

The Weeknd is once again pitching in with his XO Humanitarian Fund.

The artist, born Abel Tesfaye, is donating $2 million from the charitable fund to the United Nations World Food Programme's humanitarian response efforts in Gaza. That money will buy over 1,500 metric tons of wheat flour — enough for more than 18 million loaves of bread, which can feed 157,000 people for a month.

The Weeknd donated $2.5 million in December 2023 to purchase enough emergency meals to feed more than 173,000 people for two weeks.

"With famine looming in Gaza, Abel's generous support will provide vital relief for thousands of Palestinian families who battle the grip of hunger every day," said Corinne Fleischer, WFP's director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Region.

