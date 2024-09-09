The Weeknd unveils 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' ﻿artwork, previews song with Playboi Carti

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The Weeknd has unveiled the cover art to his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

He shared the artwork to Instagram on Saturday, revealing a portrait of himself. He noted in the caption that the preorder link is in his bio.

The cover art came hours before The Weeknd took the stage at MorumBIS Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil, and performed some songs from Hurry Up Tomorrow.

He was joined during the show by "Popular" collaborator Playboi Carti, who also performed his song with Travis Scott, "FE!N." It's unclear whether the song will appear on Hurry Up Tomorrow or Carti's I Am Music album, expected to drop in 2024.

