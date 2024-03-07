"We'll really see what happens": Fifth Harmony members address reunion rumors

Three members of Fifth Harmony attended the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 7 in LA, and each of them had a different response when asked if the group would reunite amid their song "All In My Head (Flex)" going viral on TikTok.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ally Brooke said of the reunion talk, "We'll see. We'll really see what happens. We're just here." Dinah Jane added, "We're just here to have fun, celebrating everyone from afar and cheering each girl on."

"It's amazing that we're here and together," Ally added. "We're charting right now! Fifth Harmony is charting right now, so it's crazy. It's good timing."

"I'm just glad that people are valuing our music again," Dinah noted. "Towards the end, I feel like people overlooked our records, or overlooked us... Just the fact that people are valuing Fifth Harmony again says a lot! We're like, 'Yes, our music was great. I'm glad you love it now.' I'm happy for the fans, too."

As for Lauren Jauregui, she said she's really focused on releasing a new album this year but told ET, "I love the girls. So, you know, anything that would make sense for us to do, I'm always with it, you know."

Meanwhile, both Normani and former member Camila Cabello are gearing up to release solo music.

