What is a virtual credit card and how does it work?

Ramp says that as a business, there are several scenarios when you might prefer to use a virtual credit card, and these include better vendor management, automated accounts payable and more secure transactions.

A virtual credit card is a single-use card number that's randomly generated and attached to your existing credit card account. The card number allows you to make payments using your credit card without sharing your actual card details, providing a layer of security when making online purchases.

When you use a virtual card for online payments, your actual credit card number will be protected in case of a data breach or credit card fraud, Ramp notes. You can generate virtual card numbers whenever you want extra peace of mind that your payment information will be protected.

How does a virtual credit card work?

Virtual credit cards can be generated through your existing credit card account, typically through online banking or your credit card issuer's mobile app. Sometimes, virtual cards can be stored in a digital wallet.

Instead of using your physical credit card number, you can enter this virtual card number at online checkouts. The transaction will show up on your account statement as if you had used your physical credit card.

Is a virtual card more secure than a physical card?

Virtual credit cards can offer more security than physical cards in several ways:

Temporary numbers: Virtual cards often use temporary card numbers that can be changed frequently or used for a single transaction, reducing the risk of fraud if the number is compromised. Limited use: You can set spending limits or restrict the virtual card to specific merchants, which can help prevent unauthorized transactions. No physical theft: Since there is no physical card, there is no risk of it being lost or stolen in the traditional sense. Controlled access: You can easily disable a virtual card without affecting your primary account, adding an extra layer of security.

These features make virtual cards particularly useful for online transactions or situations where you may not trust the merchant fully. However, it's important to ensure that any virtual card service you use is reputable and secure.

How to get a virtual credit card

1. Get a credit card

A virtual credit card is attached to your existing credit card account, so it's necessary to have a credit card first. Most credit card issuers offer virtual cards.

2. Log into your credit card account

Most banks or credit card accounts will have the option to request a virtual card under "Account Settings" in their online platform or mobile app. If you can't find where to get virtual cards, check out their online help center.

3. Download your credit card issuer's app

In some cases, you might have to download a separate app from your credit card issuer that's specifically for virtual credit cards. Your virtual credit card might also be stored in a digital wallet on your phone, like Apple Pay or Google Pay.

4. Generate a virtual credit card number

Receive a unique virtual credit card number. Note that some banks, like Citi and Capital One, will give you a different number for different merchants. Others, like American Express, will let you use the same number for different merchants, if you choose.

5. Set spending limits, vendor restrictions, and when you want the card to expire

Next, you can choose when your virtual credit card will expire. It can be configured for one-time use or kept active for recurring expenses over a specified period of time. At this point, you can also set spending limits and vendor restrictions.

6. Start using your virtual credit card

Finally, you can use your virtual credit card for online shopping the same way you would a physical card. Just enter the virtual card number, CVV security code, and expiration date at checkout. You can also use your virtual card number over the phone, or in-store in some cases. If your virtual card is stored in your phone's digital wallet, you can use it for contactless payments.

What is the difference between a virtual credit card and a virtual debit card?

The primary difference between a virtual credit card and a virtual debit card is that the former allows businesses to make purchases on credit, while the latter draws funds directly from the company's bank account. Both virtual cards offer extra security and spending control for businesses.

What is the difference between a virtual credit card and a virtual prepaid card?

Virtual credit cards offer a line of credit for purchases, while virtual prepaid cards are loaded with funds from a bank account. Virtual prepaid cards typically don't offer rewards and come with fewer, if any, spending controls than virtual credit cards for businesses.

Can I use a virtual credit card in the store?

Virtual credit cards can be used in physical stores by adding them to mobile wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay, provided the store accepts these payment methods. Additionally, some virtual cards offer a QR code that can be scanned at the register if the store's payment system supports QR code transactions.

Reasons to use virtual credit cards as a business

As a business, there are several scenarios where you might prefer to use a virtual credit card. These include:

Better vendor management

Assigning virtual credit cards to employees can help you keep track of vendors being used by your team. Virtual cards that are designed for businesses let you set spending limits, the length of time the card will stay active, and lock the card to a specific vendor.

This is especially useful for SaaS subscription management. With corporate cards with expense management features, company cardholders can simply request virtual cards when they need to purchase from an online vendor, and you can issue them immediately.

Automated accounts payable

Virtual cards with integrated accounting tools can replace tedious, error-prone manual accounting methods like ACH payments or wire transfers. They let you pay immediately, giving you real-time visibility into your cash flow for better budgeting decisions and stronger vendor relationships.

By setting transaction limits on virtual cards, you can also prevent unexpected fees. With accounting integrations, you can map transactions to your general ledger and chart of accounts, automating your workflow.

More secure transactions

Sometimes, you want added protection against fraud. Virtual cards can protect you from potentially risky transactions by keeping your real credit card information private. You might opt to use a virtual card for sensitive vendor payments, international transfers with a higher risk of unauthorized access, large capital investments, or dealing with suppliers in geopolitically unstable regions.

Differences between virtual credit cards and physical cards

Since virtual and physical credit cards have different use cases, businesses often choose to issue both types of cards to employees. Here are just a few examples of the advantages each one offers—and why you might select one over the other in certain situations.

Physical cards

Physical cards can easily be used in person or online. They can also be added to your Apple or Google Pay account. Unlike a virtual card, you don't need to add a physical card to a virtual wallet in order to use it.

However, each employee can only have one physical card active. In most cases, employers don't have the option to transfer cards between employees, and you can't order a physical version of an existing virtual card.

Virtual cards

As an employer, you can issue unlimited virtual cards at any time. Virtual cards can also be transferred among employees or canceled whenever necessary. Like physical cards, virtual cards can be used for both in-store and online purchases.

Much like a physical card, you can add your virtual card to Apple Pay or Google Pay for in-store purchases at stores that accept those forms of payment. However, virtual cards can't be used at physical retail locations that don't participate in either program.

This story was produced by Ramp and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.