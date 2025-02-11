What's Ariana Grande's next acting move? 'I can neither confirm nor deny,' she says

Now that Ariana Grande's landed an Oscar nomination for her role in Wicked, it appears that other roles are coming her way — though she's not considering any of them yet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "agents and managers" claim that Ariana has been offered "a slew of projects," including "a disaster wedding comedy, a female detective romp set in a Housewives-style reality show, a Spaceballs sequel" — but, they say, "she's yet to engage on any of it."

Asked about all these opportunities, Ariana tells the publication, "Well, I can neither confirm nor deny, but I’m blushing. I just think it’s such an important thing to stay connected to that guttural creative thing in my heart and my chest that wants to give itself over to something that screams at me and says, ‘Oh, that’s a really cool challenge.’"

"I have a thing, and when it goes off, I know," she adds.

While Ariana took acting classes to prepare to play Glinda in Wicked, she tells The Hollywood Reporter that being "Ariana Grande, pop star" is a performance as well.

“At a certain point, you get tired of that [pop star] character, because it is a character,” she says. "There are pieces of you and your story that are woven throughout your songwriting, but then, because of the way it travels and becomes sensationalized, it gets away from you. And beneath all of it is just a girl from Boca who loves art."

"I think that’s why it’s been such a deeply healing gift to disappear into this character (Glinda) — to take off one mask and put on another.”

