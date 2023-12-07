When Emma has a movie: Taylor Swift supports her pal at 'Poor Things' premiere

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift have been friends since they were teens, so it's no wonder that Taylor dropped by the New York City premiere of Emma's new movie Poor Things.

As People reports, Taylor slipped into the DGA Theater Wednesday night wearing a black maxi dress, Giuseppe Zanotti open-toe pumps and a black Charlotte Simone faux fur coat.

Taylor's Eras Tour was choreographed by Mandy Moore, who choreographed Emma's Oscar-winning film La La Land. Taylor hooked Emma up with concert tickets when she played the actress' home state of Arizona in March.

At the premiere, Stone was asked by Entertainment Tonight if Taylor's song "When Emma Falls in Love" -- one of the "From the Vault" tracks from Taylor's re-recording of Speak Now -- is about her. Since it was released, fans have speculated that it's about Stone's relationship with Andrew Garfield, who she dated from 2010 to 2015.

But when asked directly if the song is about her, Stone wouldn't say.

"Oh," she replied. "You would have to ask her."

