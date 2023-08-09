Who knew? Woman leaves Pink concert, walks to hospital and gives birth

Every night on her Summer Carnival Tour, Pink sings while flying through the air and hanging upside down, showing just how strong a mom can be. But she's got nothing on the fan who left a concert early and walked to a nearby hospital — where she gave birth to a baby boy.

The fan, Angela Mercer, had traveled from Albany, New York, to Boston to see Pink at Fenway Park the week of July 31, along with her mom, Barbara, and her sister-in-law Amy. She was pregnant, but since she was only 31 weeks along, she figured she had at least a month, if not more, before the baby arrived. But when they got to the stadium, Angela started having contractions.

After her doctor told Angela that she needed to go to a hospital, she, Barbara and Amy left the show, but they couldn't get a ride because of all the concert traffic. So they walked — just over a mile, to be specific — to Brigham and Women's Hospital, where she delivered her son in the NICU.

As the hospital announced on Facebook, "Pink's newest, and youngest, fan was named Aycen Hart. Baby Aycen was born right on his grandma Barbara's birthday, and while the family didn't get to enjoy the concert, they say they received the greatest gift of all – a healthy baby boy."

