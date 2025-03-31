Why Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift collab fell through

Imagine a Taylor Swift song with a Lil Nas X verse. It could've happened -- but apparently, Nas just wasn't feeling it.

Speaking to E! at the GLAAD Media Awards in LA, the "Old Town Road" rapper said, "We were working on something. She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn't catch a vibe for it, so it didn't happen."

However, he added that he's "proud of my girl” and that he "loves the album." He didn't say which album he meant. "She's doing her thing. She’s at the very tippity top," Nas continued. "I’m thankful that she even considered me.”

And if one day the two do end up collaborating? Nas predicts that "when it happens… Global. World. Tay-Tay and Nassy.”

Meanwhile, Nas recently released a slew of singles from his upcoming Dreamboy project, while Swifties are still speculating about when they'll get Reputation (Taylor's Version), and/or a whole new album.

