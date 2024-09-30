Why Sabrina Carpenter joked she got NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted

Sabrina Carpenter has done a lot of things in her career, but is contributing to New York City Mayor Eric Adams getting indicted one of them? Well, maybe, sort of.

Appearing at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 29, Sabrina joked onstage, "What now? Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?" She was referring to a chain of events that occurred after she filmed her song "Feather" in a church in Brooklyn.

You may recall that the video caused quite a bit of outrage — it featured Sabrina dancing in the church next to a coffin that was labeled "RIP B****." It eventually led to the lead pastor, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, who OK'd the shoot, being demoted. A bishop even felt it necessary to reconsecrate the church afterward.

What does that have to do with Adams? According to the New York Daily News, Gigantiello is a friend of Adams and was subpoenaed earlier in September in connection with a corruption investigation into the mayor. And according to the paper, it was the Diocese of Brooklyn's internal investigation into how Gigantiello allowed the video to be filmed in the church that led to the scrutiny of the relationship between the two men.

Gigantiello wasn't mentioned in the charging documents against Adams, but as the paper points out, the mayor was indicted by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, while Gigantiello was subpoenaed by the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office. According to the Daily News, the investigators want to know more about Gigantiello's connection to Frank Carone, the mayor's former chief of staff.

Following the video controversy, Sabrina responded by wearing a T-shirt that said, "Jesus was a carpenter."

