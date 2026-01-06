Why Taylor Swift's video co-star called Travis Kelce a 'd***' on set

Travis Kelce is the nicest guy ever — at least according to everyone who's ever met him. So why did Taylor Swift's video co-star Josh Charles once call her then-boyfriend a d*** to his face? He explained the story on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night.

Charles and Ethan Hawke played mad scientists in Taylor's elaborate video for "Fortnight," and Travis was on set while they were filming it. When Fallon asked Charles about Hawke's claim that Charles and Travis had gotten into a fight, Charles clarified that it wasn't a fight but a disagreement over Travis' attitude on the field.

Charles, who is a Ravens fan, told Fallon, "I’ve always liked Travis Kelce. I just thought he was so cool. But that year they beat us in the AFC Championship game — they beat the Ravens — he was a real jerk that year. So I kind of fell off of him.”

When he finally met Travis on set, Charles said he flat-out told him, "This year, you were kind of a d***. What was up with that?" Instead of punching him in the face, Charles recalled that Travis just laughed and said, "You know what? You’re right. I’m gonna tell you why.”

According to Charles, Travis explained that the Chiefs were "most worried" about facing the Ravens, so he had "to come in with some swagger."

"And he did," Charles said. "He got in our heads and they won the game."

After clearing the air, Charles then said Travis turned out to be "actually great" and "such a good dude." Still, he added, "I like him a lot, but I'll root against him."

