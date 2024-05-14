'Wicked' featurette shows emotional moment Ariana Grande found out she was cast

It appears being part of the Wicked movies has changed Ariana Grande for good.

In the new featurette Wicked – Passion Project, released by Universal Pictures on Monday, May 13, Ariana, Cynthia Erivo and director Jon M. Chu reflect on making the upcoming films based on the beloved Broadway musical.

"I had the incredible privilege of seeing the original Broadway cast of Wicked when I was 10, and I just felt an immediate bond," Ariana says of her character, Glinda the Good, in the featurette.

The two-minute video also features behind-the-scenes audition footage, as well as the moment when Ariana was told she got the part. The latter caused the pop star to instantly break out into tears.

“Oh my God, thank you. I love her so much and I’m gonna take such good care of her, thank you so much,” Ariana said after she learned she had been cast.

Ariana also described her emotional connection to the show’s original Broadway cast recording.

“It’s always been the thing that I listen to when I’m nervous, when I’m needing an escape, when I need comfort,” Ariana said.

The video's description promises more Wicked coming soon. "The dream of a lifetime. #WickedMovie trailer Wednesday," it reads.

