NEXT highlights some of the most common seasonal hazards small businesses may face in the summer.

Workplace summer safety tips: 12 hot weather risks for small businesses

When the summer season rolls in, most people think of vacations and BBQs instead of safety. However, business owners should take action to protect people and property from summer-related risks.

Hazards such as heat-related illness, fire, power outages, storm damage, increased road traffic accidents and other related risks can often pose a significant risk to employees’ health and business operations. And recovery can be both time-consuming and costly.

These strategies can help prepare your business for summer-related incidents and help mitigate risk for your workers, your business property and yourself.

When the thermostat rises, it's high time to shield your property from summer hazards. NEXT highlights some of the most frequent seasonal risks.

1. Heat-related illness, injury and dehydration

Employee health and well-being are a priority — especially if you have employees who work outdoors. Excessive heat can cause problems like heat exhaustion or heatstroke for employees (and customers).

Ensure your property has adequate ventilation, cooling systems and access to shaded areas. Encourage employees to stay hydrated and take regular breaks in cooler areas.

In hot weather, employees may become dehydrated if they don’t have access to enough fluids or if they engage in physically demanding tasks without adequate breaks. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, dizziness, fainting and even hospitalization.

2. Sunburn and skin damage

Prolonged sun exposure can cause sunburn and long-term skin damage for outdoor workers. Proper sun protection, such as sunscreen, hats and protective clothing, can decrease the likelihood of these injuries.

3. Bone, muscle and joint (musculoskeletal) injuries

Summer is the busiest season for industries like construction, fitness, recreation and food and beverage vendors. Increased outdoor activity and physical labor can contribute to injuries.

For example, lifting heavy objects, repetitive motions, and improper body mechanics can result in strains, sprains and other related injuries.

4. Summertime fire risks

High temperatures and dry conditions can increase the risk of fire destruction. If your business is in an area prone to wildfires, ensure you have proper fire prevention measures in place, such as fire-resistant building materials, fire extinguishers and a sprinkler system. Clear vegetation around the property to help slow a fire's spread.

Create an emergency evacuation plan for your business and ensure employees know what to do if a fire starts.

5. Power outages from heatwaves

Heatwaves can put a strain on the power grid and lead to power surges (and power surge damage).

Power outages can disrupt your business operations and cause damage to electrical equipment or refrigerated inventory. Consider investing in backup power generators to minimize downtime and protect your assets.

6. Summer storm damage

Summer storms, including thunderstorms and windstorms, can cause significant damage to commercial properties — including water damage.

Inspect your property for weak points that are vulnerable to high winds, heavy rain or flooding. Secure loose objects, trim trees, prepare sandbags and ensure proper drainage systems are in place.

7. Pest infestation

It’s not pleasant to think about, but warm weather attracts pests such as ants, flies, mosquitoes and rodents. Prevent infestations by implementing pest control measures, such as regular inspections. Maintain cleanliness at your business and reduce clutter. Seal entry points around doors and windows that could be a welcome invitation.

8. Increased foot traffic

With schools out and more families on vacation, foot traffic may increase around your business property. And more people could lead to more accidents or injuries.

Ensure walkways are well-maintained, free from hazards and properly lit. Regularly inspect and repair any damaged areas to prevent slips and falls. Post signage and clearly label hazards to the public.

9. Overheated equipment

Increased heat and humidity can force your tools and equipment to work harder. This could lead to overheating and mechanical problems — and cause a shorter lifespan on the tools you need most to do your job.

During hot weather, check your equipment daily. Look for debris blocking fans and ensure your equipment has enough coolant when needed.

Spring and early summer are good times to conduct routine maintenance tasks, such as inspecting and cleaning HVAC systems, checking roof integrity and servicing outdoor equipment. Neglecting maintenance can lead to equipment failure and increased energy costs.

Store gear in a dry, shaded area when it’s not in use. Try to minimize use during peak daylight hours by starting tasks early or late to give machines time to cool down.

10. Increased theft

The summer season tends to see an uptick in burglaries and crime. Blame it on heat-induced aggression, more people away on vacation or longer days with more light.

Business owners can implement security measures to help prevent commercial burglary, including:

Installing alarm systems and surveillance cameras

Adding lights to dark areas

Securing entry points with sturdy locks

Keeping minimal cash on hand

Landscaping to maintain better visibility

Keep valuables covered and out of sight, remove tools from parked vehicles at night and add asset ID tags or trackers to valuable equipment such as computers to help increase recovery of stolen goods.

11. Increased driving hazards

Employees working near roadways or with driving responsibilities may face an increased risk of accidents.

While there’s no ice or snow to contend with, summer has its own motor vehicle hazards, including more RVs and boats towed on the road, inexperienced teen drivers, more construction work and substance-impaired drivers.

12. Inadequate business insurance

Prevention is great, but your business insurance needs to be ready to protect against summer hazards.

These types of coverages are some of the most common for small business owners:

General liability insurance can help protect you against non-employee injuries at your place of business, or from damage to property that doesn't belong to you.

can help protect you against non-employee injuries at your place of business, or from damage to property that doesn't belong to you. Commercial property insurance can help cover damage or loss to the building structure where you do business, as well as your equipment or inventory. It can also help with repairs, replacement and rebuilding costs for events like fire, storms and some natural disasters.

can help cover damage or loss to the building structure where you do business, as well as your equipment or inventory. It can also help with repairs, replacement and rebuilding costs for events like fire, storms and some natural disasters. Workers' compensation insurance coverage, required in most states, can help with medical costs for employees who suffer work-related injuries or illnesses. It can also help cover rehabilitation costs and lost wages.

coverage, required in most states, can help with medical costs for employees who suffer work-related injuries or illnesses. It can also help cover rehabilitation costs and lost wages. Commercial auto insurance could help cover accidents, injuries and property damage from business-related vehicle use. Your personal auto insurance may not cover business activities.

To ensure you have adequate coverage, review your current business insurance policy. Carefully read through it to learn what is and what is not covered. Pay attention to deductibles and exclusions.

Update your policy if necessary. If your business has added or lost personnel or bought new equipment, update your insurance to reflect its current value and your business needs.

This story was produced by NEXT and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.