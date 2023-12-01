Worth it: Watch Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane reunite in video for "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane have now released the video for their festive duet "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," which reunites them for the first time since Fifth Harmony went on an indefinite hiatus in 2018.

In the playful clip, Ally and Dinah dance around in silk pajamas, decorate a tree, take selfies and load up plates of food.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back together with my former Fifth Harmony mate Dinah! There are no words to explain how it feels to be reunited with our collaboration!" says Ally in a statement. "We hope to bring lots of happiness to our fans and the world with our reunion!”

"There's a special type of joyous spirit that Christmas brings us all. This holiday season, I'm grateful for this healing union that has brought my good ole sister Ally Brooke and I together through music," Dinah adds. "May this song encourage you to embrace love, forgiveness, and bring comfort to all."

Ally was already in the holiday mood, having released a four-track holiday EP, Under the Tree, last month.

It remains to be seen if Ally and Dinah's reunion will lead to more music from the two, or whether they'll be able to encourage any other former Fifth Harmony members to join in on the fun.

