The writing's on the wall: Olivia Rodrigo is 'coming'

Olivia Rodrigo's musical collaborator Dan Nigro posted a photo on Instagram not too long ago showing himself passed out on a couch with Olivia sitting next to him. The caption read, "Finishing records…." Now, her official fan site appears to be hinting that said records may actually be on the way.

Livie's HQ, Olivia's official fan account, wrote on X Friday, "#OliviaIsComing." The account followed it up with a video showing a purple wall featuring a new "OR" logo painted on it, along with the entire side of a building painted purple with the same "OR" logo. The account also retweeted several fan photos and videos of the same wall.

Earlier this month, when Olivia was in Paris for Fashion Week, WWD posted a video of her being asked about speculation surrounding the title of her next album. She replied, "Oh, you think I'm going to give that away right now? No, no, no. I'm keeping that close to the chest."

Olivia hasn't released a new studio album since 2023's GUTS.

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