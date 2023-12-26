The Year in Music 2023: What happened in Vegas

This year marked another year of stars either supplementing or replacing their regular touring schedule with gigs in Las Vegas. Here's a roundup of Sin City activity in 2023:

March

Maroon 5 kicked off their first Vegas production, M5LV The Residency, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. They've extended the residency into 2024, with shows in May, June, September and October.

Adele added dates to her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with a run of shows that started in June and ran through November. She then announced that the residency would be extended into 2024 and would come to an end for good — so she says — on June 15.

Chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson was announced, later kicking off July 28 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. After wrapping up 10 shows in August, Kelly announced in October that she'd do four more dates around the New Year's Eve and Super Bowl weekends.

August

Lady Gaga did her first concert since the spring of 2022 when she resumed her Jazz & Piano residency show at Dolby Live at Park MGM. That run of shows ended in October. Gaga she hasn't specifically revealed when she'll return, but she said onstage that she'd like to do it forever.

Usher announced the final 12 shows of his Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas. His last show was December 2; he's now preparing for his Super Bowl halftime show.

October

Christina Aguilera announced her second Las Vegas residency, following her 2019 show, Xperience.

The show kicks off the last weekend of December at Voltaire, a new cabaret-style club at The Venetian in Las Vegas, with dates scheduled through early March.

November

Katy Perry called it quits on PLAY, her critically acclaimed residency at Resorts World, which had been running on and off since December 2021. She's teased that she'll release a new album and do a world tour now that her Vegas residency is over, but nothing has been announced yet.

