Zac Efron on the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'High School Musical' comparisons

They’re all in this together.

Zac Efron weighed in on the similarities fans have noticed between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship and the plot of his breakout film, High School Musical.

The 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie stars Efron as basketball-star-turned-theater-kid Troy Bolton. It follows Troy as he falls in love with math genius and fellow thespian Gabriella Montez, played by Vanessa Hudgens.

Gabriella often cheered Troy on during his basketball games over the course of the trilogy of HSM films, causing fans to draw comparisons to Taylor's presence at Travis' football games. E! News asked Efron about the perceived similarities in an interview released Monday.

"Wow, I didn't think about that," Efron said. "That's really cool. Shout out to all the High School Musical fans."

Efron went on to confirm that he’s a Tayvis shipper.

"I love the whole Travis, Taylor thing. Man, I'm so happy for them," Efron said. "They're two of the best people in the world. How can you not be stoked?"

