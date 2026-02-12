Zara Larsson sells out North American leg of Midnight Sun tour

So far, it's been a pretty exciting 2026 for Zara Larsson.

She rang in 2026 performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, then saw three of her songs hit the Billboard Hot 100 all at once: "Midnight Sun," "Lush Life" and her collaboration with PinkPantheress, "Stateside." She then performed at the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, where she was nominated for her first-ever Grammy.

Now, amid preparations for her Midnight Sun tour kickoff in Portland on Feb. 28, comes the news that the entire North American leg has officially sold out. She also recently announced that the tour will hit Australia in October, and all the presale tickets were gone in less than two hours.

Finally, "Lush Life," which came out in 2015, is #1 on YouTube's Shorts chart thanks to a new dance trend.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.