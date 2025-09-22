ZAYN to launch Las Vegas residency in January

The next chapter in the story of ZAYN's life is here: He's doing a run of shows in Las Vegas.

The former One Direction star will kick off a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Jan. 20. He'll play seven shows, wrapping things up Jan. 31. The set list will cover all four of his studio albums. To officially announce the residency, a helicopter will fly down the Las Vegas Strip Monday night.

According to a press release, the shows are "only the beginning of what will be a massive year for ZAYN as he gears up for his next chapter."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. PT via ticketmaster.com. Presales start Wednesday at 12 p.m. PT; you can sign up for one of the presales now.

ZAYN's most recent album is 2024's ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS.

Here are the residency dates:

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Saturday, Jan. 24

Sunday, Jan. 25

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Friday, Jan. 30

Saturday, Jan. 31

