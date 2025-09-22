ZAYN to launch Las Vegas residency in January

The next chapter in the story of ZAYN's life is here: He's doing a run of shows in Las Vegas.
According to a press release, the shows are "only the beginning of what will be a massive year for ZAYN as he gears up for his next chapter."
Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. PT via ticketmaster.com. Presales start Wednesday at 12 p.m. PT; you can sign up for one of the presales now.
ZAYN's most recent album is 2024's ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS.
Here are the residency dates:
Tuesday, Jan. 20
Wednesday, Jan. 21
Saturday, Jan. 24
Sunday, Jan. 25
Wednesday, Jan. 28
Friday, Jan. 30
Saturday, Jan. 31
