ZAYN says daughter Kai 'definitely wants to be a K-pop star'

Zayn Malik performs onstage during the ZAYN: Stairway To The Sky Tour, Jan. 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Zayn)

It looks like ZAYN's daughter is following in her dad's footsteps.

ZAYN shares daughter Kai with his ex Gigi Hadid. In the new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked him what Kai wants to be when she grows up.

"She definitely wants to be a K-pop star. She's big into K-pop," ZAYN said. However, he's not too happy about it.

"I'd like to keep her away from it, you know, but at the end of the day, if she's happy ... I'll support her," he said. "I would like to keep her away from some of the headache that this job entails."

But the fact that Kai is even thinking about being a K-pop star may reflect the fact that her upbringing is a bit different from other kids.

"I'm raising her in an environment that isn't the same as everybody's. You know, her dad is a pop star, her mom is a model," ZAYN said. "And certain things that she does in life might not, you know, always reflect what other people's understanding of reality is."

For example, when Kai lost her first tooth, he gave her 500 pounds, roughly $680, from the tooth fairy.

"Her mom gave me s*** about it," ZAYN admitted. "And I was like, at the end of the day, I worked my a** off and like I should be able to give my kid what I want to give her, you know?"

When Alex says she agreed with Gigi on that topic, ZAYN said, "Yeah, a lot of people do," but argued, "It's her first tooth. ... I'm going to keep that one and frame it."

As for what he'll do for Kai's second tooth, he said she'll get only five bucks.

ZAYN's album KONNAKOL is out April 17.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.