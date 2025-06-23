10-Year-Old Promposes to Anton Lundell at Panthers Parade

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

As hundreds of thousands flooded Fort Lauderdale to celebrate the Florida Panthers’ second straight Stanley Cup, 10-year-old Chloe Diaz had her own goal in mind—asking her favorite player, Anton Lundell, to her fifth-grade prom.

Chloe, armed with a sign and some serious hope, staked out a front-row spot along A1A. And her persistence paid off. As Lundell rolled by on the team bus, he spotted her sign, waved, and tossed over a string of Panthers-themed beads.

“He didn’t say anything,” Chloe said, “but he gave me these beads. It was really nice.”

While she didn’t get a yes or no, Chloe isn’t done. She plans to ask Lundell face-to-face at Monday’s autograph signing at CanesWear in Davie. Stay tuned, South Florida—this prom story isn’t over yet.

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

