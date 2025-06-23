10-Year-Old Promposes to Anton Lundell at Panthers Parade

As hundreds of thousands flooded Fort Lauderdale to celebrate the Florida Panthers’ second straight Stanley Cup, 10-year-old Chloe Diaz had her own goal in mind—asking her favorite player, Anton Lundell, to her fifth-grade prom.

Chloe, armed with a sign and some serious hope, staked out a front-row spot along A1A. And her persistence paid off. As Lundell rolled by on the team bus, he spotted her sign, waved, and tossed over a string of Panthers-themed beads.

“He didn’t say anything,” Chloe said, “but he gave me these beads. It was really nice.”

While she didn’t get a yes or no, Chloe isn’t done. She plans to ask Lundell face-to-face at Monday’s autograph signing at CanesWear in Davie. Stay tuned, South Florida—this prom story isn’t over yet.