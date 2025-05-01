14-Year-Old Makes History as Youngest Graduate at Miami Dade College

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Noah Jason Thomas, just 14 years old, made history this weekend as the youngest student ever to graduate from Miami Dade College. A dual enrollment student at the Kendall campus, Noah proudly walked the stage at the college’s commencement ceremony to receive his associate degree.

Passionate about robotics and technology, Noah has already set his sights on a future in engineering. He’s considering a career as a software engineer, combining his love of innovation with academic excellence.

His achievement marks a milestone not just for the college, but for young learners across South Florida.

Jade Alexander

Ben Harris

