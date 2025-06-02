Amazon Prime Members—Save 20 Cents a Gallon on Fridays This June!

Gas is no joke right now, so if you’re an Amazon Prime member, here’s a quick win: you can save 20 cents per gallon every Friday in June at BP, Amoco, and AM/PM gas stations.

All you have to do is:

Sign up for BP’s free Earnify rewards program Link it to your Prime account at Amazon.com/fuelsavings Download the Earnify app to find a participating station near you!

When you fill up, enter your phone number or use your linked card to get the discount. That’s it!

If you’re already paying for Prime, don’t leave this money on the table.