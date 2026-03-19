Baby Monkey Punch Finds Love and the Internet Is Obsessed

Punch, a Japanese macaque born on July 26, 2025, eats in the monkeys' playground at the Ichikawa city zoo in Tokyo's eastward neighboring city, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Everyone’s favorite baby monkey, Punch the Japanese macaque, might have just found love and the internet can’t handle it.

In a new TikTok video, Punch was seen getting cozy with a female macaque at the Ichikawa Zoo in Japan. The two were spotted sitting close, playing, and even sharing a few sneaky kisses.

Fans who have followed Punch’s journey were quick to celebrate. Many joked that he “finally found a girlfriend,” while others pointed out she even resembles the plush toy he once carried everywhere.

Punch first went viral after being abandoned by his mother and bonding with a stuffed animal for comfort. Since then, viewers have watched him grow, make friends, and now possibly find love.

Japanese macaques are highly social animals, and with mating season underway, it seems Punch is right on schedule — and officially growing up.