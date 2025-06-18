Back-to-Back Champs: Panthers Win as Bird Road Bangs with Pots and Pans

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: The Florida Panthers pose with the Prince of Wales trophy following their win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on May 28, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champs once again, dominating the Edmonton Oilers 5–1 in Game 6 to secure back-to-back titles—this time, right on home ice.

Celebrations kicked off Tuesday night and haven’t slowed down since. By Wednesday morning, the Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach was already prepping for round two of the party.

And in true South Florida fashion, fans brought the noise—literally. Bird Road in Miami-Dade echoed with the sound of wooden spoons clanging on pots and pans as fans rolled by, windows down, flags up, and energy through the roof.

From home ice to home streets, the Cats’ win is a citywide celebration.