Back-to-Back Champs: Panthers Win as Bird Road Bangs with Pots and Pans

Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: The Florida Panthers pose with the Prince of Wales trophy following their win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on May 28, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champs once again, dominating the Edmonton Oilers 5–1 in Game 6 to secure back-to-back titles—this time, right on home ice.

Celebrations kicked off Tuesday night and haven’t slowed down since. By Wednesday morning, the Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach was already prepping for round two of the party.

And in true South Florida fashion, fans brought the noise—literally. Bird Road in Miami-Dade echoed with the sound of wooden spoons clanging on pots and pans as fans rolled by, windows down, flags up, and energy through the roof.

From home ice to home streets, the Cats’ win is a citywide celebration.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

