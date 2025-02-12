Backstreet's Back- And They're Heading to Vegas!

Big news for all the BSB fans—Backstreet Boys just announced today that they’ll be the first pop act to headline at the dazzling Las Vegas Sphere! They’ll be performing their legendary Millennium album for nine shows this summer, from July 11-27.

Get ready to hear classics like “I Want It That Way,” “Larger Than Life,” and “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely” like never before, thanks to the venue’s groundbreaking sound and 360° visuals. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience!

As a huge Howie D fan, I’ve got to say – it’s been a little wild rooting for him since everyone else was obsessed with Nick and Brian back in the day! But hey, his smooth vocals and unique charm have always made him stand out for me, and I can’t wait to see him shine in this incredible setting. BSB over NSYNC any day of the week!

You can sign up via Ticketmaster for early access here!