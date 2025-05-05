Bad Bunny Is Taking “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” on a World Tour

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Bad Bunny performs during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue)

Bad Bunny is hitting the road—and the skies—for his biggest international tour yet. After wrapping a 30-date residency in Puerto Rico this September, Benito will launch his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour on November 21, starting in Santo Domingo.

From there, he’ll make stops in over 20 cities, including Mexico City, Medellin, São Paulo, Tokyo, Madrid, London, and even Stockholm. The tour stretches into summer 2026, giving fans across the globe the chance to hear the heartfelt tracks from Debí Tirar Más Fotos live.

If you’ve been dreaming of seeing him in a different country—or finally catching a show in your hometown—this is your chance.

Details and tickets drop May 9 at depuertoricopalmundo.com. Time to dust off that passport.