Bayfront Park Chosen as Miami’s Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Festival Site

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule announcement on February 4, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Big news for local soccer fans — Bayfront Park is officially set to host the FIFA Fan Festival Miami during the 2026 World Cup. For 23 straight days, the downtown waterfront will transform into a global soccer village with 88 live match broadcasts, three entertainment stages, local food vendors, and enough room for 30,000 fans per day.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called it “the biggest economic opportunity this county has ever had — like seven Super Bowls.” The celebration will feature over 690 hours of live entertainment and 1,000 performers, plus interactive fan zones and cultural showcases designed to capture the city’s signature flavor.

“Bayfront Park is where Miami gathers,” said host committee co-chair Rodney Barreto. “There’s no better stage for the world’s game.”

Details on daily events, concerts, and activities are coming soon — but one thing’s for sure: when the world shows up to watch soccer, Miami’s ready to party under the palm trees.