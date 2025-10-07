Bayfront Park Goes Wild: DJ Khaled Headlines Star-Studded One Link Music Festival to Kick Off Miami

Producer DJ Khaled looks on prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group H match between Real Madrid CF and Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium on June 18, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Miami, start practicing your dutty whines, because Carnival season is here — and the One Link Music Festival is the official warm-up party! Before you hit the Dade County Fairgrounds, Bayfront Park is where the vibes begin October 10 and 11.

This two-day Caribbean celebration is bringing the islands straight to downtown Miami with massive performances from Shenseea, Masicka, Mavado, and Soca superstar Machel Montano, who calls Miami his “second home.” Expect the park to transform into a full-blown Carnival playground, with Reggae, Dancehall, and Soca beats bouncing off Biscayne Bay.

Hosting the hype? None other than Walshy Fire of Major Lazer fame — and yes, DJ Khaled himself will be performing live, promising “One Link, one love!”

Organizer Matthew Waddell says the goal is to “immerse people in Caribbean culture,” blending sounds and styles from Jamaica, Trinidad, Grenada, and beyond.

So grab your crew, your flag, and your energy — because One Link is the Carnival kickoff Miami’s been waiting for.

📍 Bayfront Park, Oct. 10–11🎉 Carnival Day: Oct. 12👉 onelinkmusicfestival.com for full lineup and tickets

