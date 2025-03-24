Beach Chaos: Police Break Up Massive Crowd in Sunny Isles — What Really Happened?

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

On Friday, Sunny Isles Beach police officers dispersed hundreds of tourists who had crowded a section of the beach near Collins Avenue and 174 Street. Using bullhorns, officers cited concerns over “non-permitted gatherings.”

Amid the commotion, witnesses reported seeing a teenage girl stumble and fall on a nearby sidewalk. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel quickly responded to the scene.

The incident came as police in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale remained on high alert over the weekend, emphasizing public safety during the busy season. Authorities continue to urge visitors to follow local guidelines for a safe and enjoyable experience.

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

