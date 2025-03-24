Beach Chaos: Police Break Up Massive Crowd in Sunny Isles — What Really Happened?

On Friday, Sunny Isles Beach police officers dispersed hundreds of tourists who had crowded a section of the beach near Collins Avenue and 174 Street. Using bullhorns, officers cited concerns over “non-permitted gatherings.”

Amid the commotion, witnesses reported seeing a teenage girl stumble and fall on a nearby sidewalk. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel quickly responded to the scene.

The incident came as police in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale remained on high alert over the weekend, emphasizing public safety during the busy season. Authorities continue to urge visitors to follow local guidelines for a safe and enjoyable experience.