Best Buy + IKEA Are Teaming Up — And Florida Gets First Dibs

IKEA will open its new smaller format store in south Charlotte next week.
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Beginning this fall, shopping for your dream kitchen or laundry room is about to get a serious upgrade. Best Buy and IKEA U.S. are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind in-store partnership, blending Best Buy’s high-tech appliances with IKEA’s stylish, affordable home furnishings — all in one spot.

The new “IKEA in Best Buy” experience will roll out in 10 stores across Florida and Texas, with five right here in the Sunshine State: Boynton Beach, Daytona Beach, Lakeland, Melbourne, and Waterford Lakes. Each store will feature a 1,000-square-foot IKEA space with fully designed kitchens and laundry setups to spark inspiration.

You can get planning help from IKEA co-workers, appliance advice from Best Buy’s blue shirts, and even pick up your IKEA orders at select stores — including Lakeland — for free.

This marks the first time IKEA products will be available through another U.S. retailer, making it easier than ever to design a functional, beautiful home without bouncing between stores.

Florida shoppers, your kitchen glow-up starts this fall.

