Best Buy + IKEA Are Teaming Up — And Florida Gets First Dibs

Beginning this fall, shopping for your dream kitchen or laundry room is about to get a serious upgrade. Best Buy and IKEA U.S. are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind in-store partnership, blending Best Buy’s high-tech appliances with IKEA’s stylish, affordable home furnishings — all in one spot.

The new “IKEA in Best Buy” experience will roll out in 10 stores across Florida and Texas, with five right here in the Sunshine State: Boynton Beach, Daytona Beach, Lakeland, Melbourne, and Waterford Lakes. Each store will feature a 1,000-square-foot IKEA space with fully designed kitchens and laundry setups to spark inspiration.

You can get planning help from IKEA co-workers, appliance advice from Best Buy’s blue shirts, and even pick up your IKEA orders at select stores — including Lakeland — for free.

This marks the first time IKEA products will be available through another U.S. retailer, making it easier than ever to design a functional, beautiful home without bouncing between stores.

Florida shoppers, your kitchen glow-up starts this fall.