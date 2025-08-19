The “Big Nude Boat” Cruise Sets Sail from Miami in 2026

You won’t need to pack much for this vacation. Bare Necessities Tour & Travel just announced the return of its legendary “Big Nude Boat” cruise, setting sail from PortMiami on February 9, 2026.

The 11-day trip aboard the Norwegian Pearl will hit sunny stops including Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas), Ocho Rios (Jamaica), and Oranjestad (Aruba) before returning to Miami on February 20.

The Rules of Going Bare

Yes, clothing is optional, but there are a few ground rules:

Clothes required in dining rooms (except the poolside buffet).

No baring it all on balconies when other ships are in port.

Cover up when port authorities board.

Leave fetish gear and body jewelry at home.

Always sit on a towel—no bare bottoms on public seats.

Onboard Life

Bare Necessities will provide entertainment and activities, while Norwegian Cruise Line runs the ship itself. Think of it as a floating resort—just with a lot less laundry.

Booking Info

Cabins start around $2,000 for an inside room and can climb to $33,000 for a three-bedroom villa. Spots are filling fast—less than 25% of cabins remain. Reservations can be made at cruisebare.com.

So if you’ve ever dreamed of a Caribbean getaway where the dress code is basically… nonexistent, this might be your chance to let it all hang out.