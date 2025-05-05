The Biggest and Smallest Dogs in the World Just Had the Cutest Meet-Up

What happens when the world’s tallest and smallest dogs meet? A whole lot of tail-wagging fun. Reginald, a 3-foot-3 Great Dane from Idaho, and Pearl, a 3.59-inch-tall Chihuahua from Florida, recently came snout to snout for a Guinness World Records-arranged playdate — and their size difference didn’t stop the fun.

Despite Reggie’s horse-like stature and Pearl’s apple-sized frame, the two became fast friends during their Idaho farm meet-up. Pearl’s owner, Vanesa Semler, was nervous at first, but quickly saw how gentle Reggie was. “He is like Pearl in a bigger size,” she said.

Reggie, meanwhile, seemed more intrigued by the camera crew, but showed a careful awareness of his tiny guest. There was a bit of toy envy, but mostly, it was two days of joyful roaming and bonding.

“She found a good friend,” Semler said.

Pearl, already a diva at home, is now a global sensation — though Reggie, with his cheeky personality and rising Instagram fame, may rival her in the spotlight.

Who says opposites can’t be besties?