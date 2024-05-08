Boca Bash Boaters Who Dumped Barrels of Trash in the Ocean Charged With Felonies

Parents Issue an Apology

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old turned them in to authorities after they were reportedly caught on video last Sunday throwing trash into the ocean, officials said.

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The boys, age 15 and 16 years old, caught boasting on camera after dumping large barrels of garbage into the ocean have turned themselves in have been charged with felonies.

The teenagers were arrested on third degree felony charges for causing pollution “so as to harm or injure human health or welfare, animal, plant, or aquatic life or property.”

The family of one of the two teen boys issued an apology stating “We take responsibility for caring for our oceans and our community very seriously, and we are extremely saddened by what occurred last weekend at Boca Bash,” the family wrote. “We want to extend our sincerest apologies to everyone who has been impacted and rightfully upset by what occurred.”

