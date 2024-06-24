Broward County adds metal detectors to two school sites.

City of Dayton Metal Detectors

By Martica Lopez

Two schools in Broward County implemented metal detectors on their campuses today. Broward County Public Schools launched a pilot program this summer to install walk-through metal detectors in high schools as part of a weapons detection program. Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines and J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs are the first two campuses to roll out this initiative in hopes to have metal detectors in every high school in the county.

